Watch: Ishant Sharma Explores Waterfall In The UK With His Wife

The Indian Test team present in England have been enjoying a lot of quality time with their family minus all the bio-secure bubble protocols. They have got an extended vacation after their World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Ahead of the Test series in England, the Test specialists are roaming around the United Kingdom and have been sharing images and videos of the same on social media.

Ishant Sharma is exploring new getaways in the UK during this break and he posted a reel of his recent visit on his Instagram account on Monday. In the reel, he can be seen with his wife Pratima Singh standing under a spectacular waterfall at St Nectan’s Kieve in Cornwall.

He also posted a picture of him posing in front of Stonehenge with partner Pratima, team-mate Mayank Agarwal and his wife Aashita.

Ahead of the series against England, the Indian team will come together in Durham by July 14 to start preparations for the series. They will take part in a four-day tour game in Chester-le-Street, County Durham. It will then be followed by a 3-day match against County Select XI.

These matches were arranged after Captain Virat Kohli had expressed his displeasure at not having enough practice games before the Test series. The BCCI had then asked the ECB to arrange for tour games. The five-match Test series between India and England is slated to start from August 4, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Still smarting from their loss in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, the Indian team would want to get back on track against the hosts in the Test series. Once again, the pressure to deliver will be on the batsmen who have not had a great time in the recent past.

