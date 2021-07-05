Watch - James Anderson Picks Up 1000th First-Class Wicket With Career Best Spell

England pacer James Anderson picked up his 1000th first-class wicket while coming up with his best bowling figures of 7 for 19 for Lancashire against Kent at Old Trafford in Manchester in a county championship match. Anderson for to his milestone when he had South African Heino Kuhn caught behind by skipper Dane Vilas, aptly bowling from the James Anderson end.

Anderson’s stellar spell helped Lancashire bowl out Kent for just 74 in 26.2 overs.

Anderson has 617 Test wickets, the most by an England bowler and most by a pacer. Earlier this year, Anderson also became the most capped English Test player with his 162nd match.

“For a bowler to play this amount of games, I don’t know what the word is, but it’s a bit mind-blowing to me,’ Anderson had said.

“It’s a lot of wickets and in this day and age, I don’t know if it’s possible to get that many first-class wickets anymore.

“With the amount of cricket that’s played there doesn’t seem to be that longevity in bowlers and there’s loads of T20 cricket and whatever else going on around the world.

“I’m just happy to still be here, to be honest. It does make me feel proud. I never imagined in a million years I’d get to this point. I don’t feel like I’ve played that many games. My body doesn’t feel old or tired.

“I just absolutely love Test cricket, I’ve got a huge passion for it. Growing up, all I wanted to do is play Test cricket for England and I’m honoured I’ve been able to do it for this long."

