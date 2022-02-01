Watch: Jason Holder Creates History Taking Four Wickets in Four Consecutive Deliveries

West Indies allrounder Jason Holder claimed four wickets in four balls in front of a euphoric home crowd in Barbados, to put a personal seal on a pulsating series win for his team. The former captain not only picked up four wickets in four consecutive balls of the final over to complete a double hat-trick but also became the first West Indies male cricketer to take a hat-trick in T20Is. The right-arm fast bowler ended up with figures of 5/25 against the visitors who will be once again blaming their shortcomings in the death overs as they succumbed to a 17-run defeat and lost the T20I series 3-2.

With the T20I series level at 2-2, skipper Kieron Pollard went against the grain and opted to bat first at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. Opening batters Kyle Mayers and Brandon King gave the home team a solid start with the opening partnership of 59 runs. However, they lost three wickets in quick succession but Nicholas Pooran’s slow knock, 21 off 24 balls, followed by Pollard and Rovman Powell’s fireworks added 74 runs off just 33 deliveries for the fifth wicket, the duo remained unbeaten to power their team to 179/4 in 20 overs.

In reply, both English openers Jason Roy and Tom Banton were dismissed cheaply inside four overs by Akeal Hosein and Odean Smith. Some fine hitting by James Vince (55 from 35 balls) helped them keep pace with the required run rate but the hosts kept chipping crucial wickets to stop the visitors from getting closer to the target.

In the final over of the match with England needing 20 runs for a win, it was left to the veteran Holder to defend. Despite bowling a no-ball to start the over, the 30-year-old with his double hat-trick removed Chris Jordan, Sam Billings, Adil Rashid and Saqib Mahmood off successive deliveries to etch his name in the record books.

Watch it here:

What a match Jason holder last over 4 balls 4 wkts Caribbean team won the final match and series by 3-2 England need last over 18 runs #WestIndies champion pic.twitter.com/SubIDtb46M— Malik Naveed🇵🇰 (@NaveedMasoom1) January 30, 2022

In the end, the duo of Holder and Hosein (4/30) shared nine wickets between them to give their team a clinical victory and with it a seal on the five-match T20I series against England.

