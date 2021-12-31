Watch: Jasprit Bumrah Rocks South Africa With Sensational Deliveries

The threat of rain loomed large on the final day of the first Test match at Centurion but India knocked off the remaining six South African batters in quick time for a memorable win at the evenu to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

On Day 4, the Proteas suffered another top-order collapse, as Mohammed Shami dismissed Aiden Markram, while Mohammed Siraj removed Keegan Petersen. Meanwhile, a 40-run stand between South African skipper Dean Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen looked to take away the game, but Jasprit Bumrah had other plans. The Indian bowling spearhead got rid of van der Dussen and Keshav Maharaj late in the day.

The 28-year-old first bowled a menacing in-swinger to dismiss van der Dussen. In the 37th over of the match, what van der Dussen thought was a good length delivery which he tried to leave but it ended up moving in sharply and rattled the stumps. Van der Dussen walked back after scoring 11 runs off 65 balls.

If that in-dipper was exciting, Bumrah followed it with a toe-crushing yorker to get the better of Maharaj. His second dismissal was off the final delivery of the fourth day, the ball came angling in from the outside off to the leg. Maharaj, who was sent in as the nightwatchman by the home team, was thoroughly surprised with the dismissal. He could only muster eight runs from 19 balls.

Notably, the twin dismissals of van der Dussen and Maharaj were Bumrah’s 17th and 18th scalps in the Rainbow nation and his 100th and 101st away from home.

The right-arm pacer also scripted a record in Test cricket after scalping those two wickets in the second innings. He became the bowler with the fewest wickets overall when reaching the milestone of 100 wickets away from home in the longest format. Bumrah is the sixth Indian fast bowler to achieve this milestone, which has the likes of Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma,Shami and Javagal Srinath in the list.

