Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues’ Hindi Lessons to her Northern Superchargers teammates

Ace Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues has taken The Hundred by storm with her electrifying performance on the field. And, when Jemimah is not too busy wowing the English audiences with her master class stroke play, she is teaching her Northern Superchargers’ teammates how to speak Hindi. On Tuesday, on one such occasion, Jemimah was seen teaching Hindi to England’s Phoebe Graham and Dutch cricketer Sterre Kalis and the video of the same has gone viral on the internet.

Sharing the footage of her Hindi lessons in her Instagram stories, Jemimah wrote, “ye mere firangi dost.” She also tagged Phoebe and Kalis in the post.

In the short clip, the trio could be seen sitting on a train and to keep them away from the boredom, Jemimah decided to enlighten her teammates by giving them some language lessons in Hindi.

The first few words that Jemimah taught her pupil were “Gadi baju mein ruki hai” and it seemed the European cricketers were more than happy to try it out. Both Phoebe and Kalis tried to imitate Jemimah’s accent as they tried to speak the language but were not successful in doing so.

Meanwhile, the Northern Superchargers are having an impressive run in the ongoing the Hundred competition. They are currently occupying the top spot in the Hundred points table with two wins from as many games.

Superchargers started their campaign against Welsh Fire Women on Saturday, July 24. Chasing 131 to win in their tournament opener, the Superchargers came from behind to win the match, courtesy of some brilliant batting from Jemimah Rodrigues.

The Indian batter single-handedly guided Superchargers to their first win after they were left reeling at 19-4 in 18 balls. She scored 92 runs off 43 balls with the help of 17 fours and one six.

Jemimah Rodrigues is now my favourite player! 💫#TheHundred— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 24, 2021

Jemimah’s performance also earned her praises from several veteran cricketers with former England skipper Kevin Pietersen declaring that the Indian star is his favourite player.

