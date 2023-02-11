Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues Records Her First Song With Actor Aparshakti Khurana

India batting star Jemimah Rodrigues is multi-talented. When not milking bowlers for runs, Rodrigues is recording songs. Yes, you’ve read that right.

Rodrigues’ love for music is an open secret and the 22-year-old never misses a chance to carry her guitar on tours.

In her latest singing venture, she has collaborated with Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana.

Rodrigues featured in Khurana’s latest track Yaadan Teriyaan Meriyaan.

Khurana shared a teaser of the song on Instagram.

“When she sings, even then she middles the bat. In love with her voice in my new song Yaadan Teriyaan Meriyaan,” Aparshakti wrote.

Rodrigues also shared her experience of singing with Khurana. “Loved the song and loved singing it with you,” the Mumbai-born batter wrote in her reply to Khurana.

Dancer and actor Mukti Mohan also expressed her love for the song. She wrote, “How lovely,” along with a few heart emojis.

Khurana’s post soon went viral, garnering close to five lakh views on Instagram so far.

Here are some other reactions.

“Beautifully sung by Jemimah,” commented a user.

Another person made a special request to Rodrigues. “If possible, I wish to hear one anthem kind of song by women cricketers across the globe with Jemimah in the lead. It will be great,” the comment read.

One fan branded Jemimah Rodrigues a “360-degree” talent. “Wow, in real sense 360-degree,” read the comment.

Another person wrote, “A multi-talented girl. An amazing cricketer as well. Her voice soo good.”

Rodrigues is currently in South Africa to take part in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. She had made her international debut during a T20I game against South Africa in February, 2018 and played a fine knock of 27-ball 37 in that fixture.

A month later, Rodrigues made her ODI debut against Australia.

In T20Is, Rodrigues has 1575 runs and nine half centuries to her name.

Indian women’s cricket team, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, will start their T20 World Cup campaign with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

