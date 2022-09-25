Watch | Jhulan Goswami's Last Ball in International Cricket as Legend Plays Final Match for India

Jhulan Goswami, the leading wicket-taker in women’s ODIs, bowed out of international cricket at Lord’s on Saturday after bowling her 10,000th ball in one-day matches, as the Indian women’s cricket team completed a 3-0 series win over England with a controversial final wicket.

Goswami claimed her record-extending 254th and 255th ODI wickets – the last one with her 10,001st delivery in the format – before ending her 20-year international career, having debuted in 2002.

Jhulan Goswami finished with 255 wickets from 204 matches in ODIs, 44 wickets from 12 matches in Tests and 56 wickets from 68 matches.

Her captain Harmanpreet Kaur said after the match: “I know it was her last game but we’ll always remember her, she’s always with us and she’s just a call away when we need her. I’m thankful we had the chance to play with her.”

But the 39-year-old’s achievement was somewhat overshadowed at the end of the match when Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma ran out England’s top-scorer Charlie Dean (47) for the final wicket with a ‘run out at the non-striker’s end’, whipping off the bails of the non-facing batter, who had stepped out of her crease.

While the move, which caused controversy when Vinoo Mankad played it in a test match in Australia in 1947, is within the laws of cricket, many players and pundits say it is not in the spirit of the game.

Boos rang out from England fans around the ground as the umpires reviewed their decision that Dean was out, and the player herself eventually left the field in tears.

Dean later told the BBC: “The last dismissal divides opinion. I’m not a fan but it is how India feel about it. It is in the rules and hopefully, it doesn’t take the shine off a good summer and good series.”

England had been hoping for some redemption after losing the first two matches in the three-game series, but they eventually lost by 16 runs.

Having announced her international retirement before the match, Goswami was given a guard of honour by the England side when she came in to bat – only to be bowled out first ball – and again by her own side when they took the field.

