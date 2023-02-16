Watch: Joe Root Hits Boundary With Reverse Scoop, Caught At Slip on Second Attempt

England’s Joe Root looked quite pale with the bat on the first day of their opening Test against New Zealand at the Bay Oval. Root started off quite well and even managed to get a boundary with a reverse scoop off Neil Wagner. A few overs later. Root tried the same shot but ended up doling out a simple catch at second slip. During his short-lived innings, Root managed to contribute just 14 runs to England’s first-innings total. A clip of Root’s unfortunate wicket was shared on Twitter by BT Sports Cricket.

Joe Root you cannot do that 👀This is world class from the former England captain 🌏#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/2tyQJK60SO — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 16, 2023

The reverse scoop is certainly among the favourite shots of the former England captain. Root was spotted several times executing it brilliantly in white-ball cricket. During the summer of 2022, Root was trying to master the skill and was seen playing it in the inaugural season of the International League T20. Although, it was a very rare sight to see him play such a risky shot in Tests. England have been trying out more aggressive tactics as part of coach Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes’ “Bazball” cricket in Tests. In that respect, Root’s reverse scoop certainly goes with the new strategy.

Lightning doesn't strike twice for Joe Root 😔And just like that England are 154/4… #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/uQ1gA6tcet — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 16, 2023

In the 24th over of England’s first innings, Root picked up an outside-off delivery by Wagner and cleared the boundary for a four. The successful attempt boosted his confidence and he went on to emulate the same in the 28th over. This time, Wagner who was well aware of Root’s motive by now, reduced the pace of the ball. Root completely misjudged the delivery and failed to connect it. The ball got the under-edge of his bat and finally ended in the clasp of Daryl Mitchell in the second slip.

England declared their first innings after producing 325 runs on Day 1. Opener Benn Duckett and Harry Brook shone with the bat scoring 84 and 89 runs. Among other notable scores, Ollie Pope played a crucial knock of 42 runs, while wicketkeeper Ben Foakes made 38.

Coming in to chase the massive lead, the New Zealand top order suffered an early collapse. At the end of the first day’s play, the Black Caps were reeling at 31 runs losing three of their important batter including Tom Latham, Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls.

