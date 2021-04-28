WATCH | Jofra Archer Floors Batsman With a Nasty Bouncer in Net Session

England fast bowler Jofra Archer, who returned to training following an operation on his right hand a couple of months back looked in full flow in Sussex’s net session. Archer underwent surgery to remove a glass fragment from a tendon on his right hand after an attempt to clean his fish tank went wrong.

In a video tweeted by county side Sussex, the Rajasthan Royals pacer can be seen bowling with full force during a net session. Archer, known for his well-directed bumpers, bowls a nasty bouncer at the beginning of the video, leaving the batsman on all fours.

Luckily, not much damage was done as the batsman was able to get away from the line of the ball just in time. However, while doing that the batsman lost his balance and was seen lying on the pitch.

Rajasthan Royals received a huge blow when Jofra Archer was ruled out of the entire Indian Premier League season earlier this month. The ECB said in a statement that he returned to bowling “with higher intensity” and it will assess his medical progress along with his county side Sussex.

“Archer will now step up his training regime starting next week and will be in full training with Sussex. It is expected that he will return to cricket in the next fortnight if he can continue to bowl and prepare pain-free. The ECB will confirm which matches he is expected to play in due course,” it said.

He awarded the Most Valuable Player of the Season award in IPL 2020.

Archer had suffered a cut to his hand while cleaning at his home in January shortly before flying to India to prepare for the Test series earlier this year.

Battling with the injury, Archer played in the two Test matches and five T20Is against India last month. However, he was ruled out of the three-match ODI series and returned to England for his operation.

