Watch: Jordan Cox’s clean catch near boundary adjudged six after cricket’s rarest law was invoked

One of the rarest and unusual laws of cricket was invoked during the Vitality T20 Blast final between Somerset and Kent over the weekend. The incident took place in the 11th over of Somerset’s innings when Jorden Cox took a clean catch near the boundary at the Edgbaston, Birmingham. However, the catch was deemed illegal as Cox was in contact with his teammate Bell-Drummond, who was in contact with boundary rope.

On the second ball of the 11th over, Will Smeed smashed Joe Denly for a six near the boundary line. After Smeed smashed the ball, both Cox and Drummond ran to take the catch. Cox managed to get hold of the ball but the on-field umpire declared it a six as he was tackled by a sliding Drummond, who was touching the rope, when he took the catch.

The clip of the incident was also shared by the official Twitter handle of Vitality T20 Blast.

The fans in the comment section of the post were also divided as some believed it was out, others said that it was a six.

Here is what MCC’s law says about such occurrence:

Law 19.5.1: “A fielder is grounded beyond the boundary if some part of his/her person is in contact with another fielder who is grounded beyond the boundary, if the umpire considers that it was the intention of either fielder that the contact should assist in the fielding of the ball."

And as Bell-Drummond’s intention was to take that catch, it was declared a six by the TV umpire.

However, Smeed was not able to take advantage of the not out awarded to him as he was removed from the attack three balls later by Denly after Cox took a stunner.

Meanwhile, Kent took the T20 blast trophy home after defeating Somerset by 25 in the final.

