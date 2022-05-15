Watch: Jos Buttler And Riyan Parag Combine For an Impressive Tag-team Catch to Dismiss Krunal Pandya

Rajasthan Royals duo of Jos Buttler and Riyan Parag teamed up for an impressive catch to get rid of Lucknow Super Giants batter Krunal Pandya and break a 65-run partnership giving their team an opening to crawl back into the contest. Chasing 179, LSG recovered from three early blows thanks to Deepak Hooda and Krunal who had taken the score to 94/3 in 13 overs.

And then off the first delivery of the 13th over, bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin, Krunal charged forward and lofted it towards long-off. Buttler ran across and pouched the catch with his both feet in air and then realised the momentum was taking him towards the advertising cushions. And then he spotted Parag approaching towards him. The Englishman quickly lobbed the ball to his teammate who was ready for the catch.

Watch the catch below

The decision though was referred to the third umpire and replays showed Buttler had released the ball before crossing the boundary. Krunal had to take a long walk back to the dug-out after scoring 25 off 23.

The effort from Buttler was some consolation after the RR opener was dismissed cheaply on 7 by Avesh Khan. He was going for a premeditated scoop shot and thus went across - too across - exposing the stumps and allowing Avesh enough time to aim his delivery onto the stumps and away from the reach of Buttler’s bat.

Meanwhile, fine efforts from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal and captain Sanju Samson helped RR post a challenging 178/6 after opting to bat first against LSG at the Brabourne Stadium.

Jaiswal was the top-scorer as he made 41 off 29 while Padikkal struck 18-ball 39. Samson also got the start but ended up slicing one to hole out on 32. For LSG, Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/31 from four overs.

