WATCH | Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen Engage in Heated Verbal Argument during ENG vs SA 2nd ODI

England skipper Jos Buttler and South Africa’s star batsman Rassie van der Dussen were involved in a heated exchange during the second ODI between England and South Africa at Bloemfontein on Sunday (January 29).

Having won the previous ODI, the Proteas were eager to seal the series as they hosted the Three Lions although things got heated between Buttler and Rassie.

Their war of words was caught on the stump mics and a video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Usually, the England skipper is not one to lose his mind, and he remains composed, but he was visibly frustrated after Rassie blocked him from taking a catch.

The England skipper gave it back to the South African batsman and he was heard asking the latter ‘What’s your problem Rassie.’

While the duo have not been reprimanded so far, the match referee will surely look into the matter and if found guilty the pair could be fined.

Earlier, the Proteas star had smashed a century in the previous ODI, helping the home team take a 1-0 lead, and Temba Bavuma’s men sealed the series with another clinical win.

The skipper himself scored a century, while David Miller continued his rich vein of form to score another half-century in back-to-back matches.

Together, they helped South Africa chase down the required total of 343 runs. The hosts had won the toss and opted to bowl first, with England skipper Buttler smashing 94 runs unbeaten, while Harry Brook also added 80 runs to the cause.

Moeen Ali also smashed a half-century, there helping the visitors put up a fightworthy total of 342/7 on the board in their respective 50 overs.

In reply, the Proteas chased it down with five balls to spare as Bavuma won the Player of the Match award for his match-winning 109-run knock in 102 balls.

The final match of the ODI series will be played on February 1 at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley as the home side will eye a series clean-sweep while England will be looking to salvage some pride.

