Watch: Josh Hazlewood Dismisses Alex Hales Exactly How Nathan Lyon Predicted On-air During 3rd T20I

The in-form England opener Alex Hales was dismissed for a two-ball duck in the third and final T20I against Australia at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday. Hales, since being called for to the England squad after spending a significant period on the sidelines due to disciplinary issues.

However, since his comeback to international cricket, Hales has scored plenty of runs and played a vital role in England’s T20I series win over Pakistan and carried his form to Australia where he scored a 51-ball 84 in the first match.

Also Read: BCCI Open to Sending Indian Team to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023: Report

But on Friday, Josh Hazlewood struck in his first over of the innings as he got the ball to move away a bit that induced an edge from Hales’ bat which was caught by Aussie skipper Aaron Finch in the slip cordon.

And interestingly, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon, who was in the commentary box, correctly predicted how Hazlewood could get rid of Hales early.

Also Read: Prithvi Shaw Blasts 61-Ball 134 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

“The ball is moving a little it. If he moves the ball a little away, maybe he can get an outside edge,” Lyon said on air.

Watch the dismissal below:

England though have already pocketed the series having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Thanks to Hales’ 84 in the series opener, the tourists posted 208/6 and eventually won by eight runs with Australia managing 200/9.

“Grateful for the chance at the top of the order – the experience of playing for the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash has helped me while playing on these surfaces,” Hales had said of his performance after the match.

In the second match, England recorded another win by eight runs. This time as well they batted first and made a challenging 178/7 with Dawid Malan hitting an 82 off 49. Australia could only manage 170/6 in reply.

Hales will hope to get back among the runs with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup starting in a few days from now in Australia. The former champions have been clubbed with hosts and defending champions Australia, last year’s runners-up New Zealand and Afghanistan in Super 12 Group 1.

These teams will be joined in the group by two qualifiers.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here