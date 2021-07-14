Watch: Justin Langer Loses Bet to Mitchell March, Dons This Yellow Jersey

Australia’s men’s team coach Justin Langer was recently seen pulling off Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh’s full playing kit during their practice session. The video of the same was shared by the official Instagram page of Cricket Australia. In the short clip, Langer was seen running around and talking to players while wearing Marsh’s yellow jersey. The reason behind Langer donning Marsh’s kit was that he lost to the 29-year-old. Prior to Monday’s Australian Football League (AFL) match between West Coast Eagles and North Melbourne Kangaroos, Langer and Marsh had placed a bet.

While Langer was backing Eagles to win their Monday’s fixture, Marsh was supporting the Kangaroos to make an upset. Interestingly, in a major upset Kangaroos defeated the Eagles by ten points and Langer was forced to parade around in the Marsh’s kit during their training.

However, what makes their bet even more interesting is the fact that Marsh’ cousin Brad Sheppard plays for the Eagles as a defender.

“After Justin Langer’s West Coast Eagles lost to Mitch Marsh’s North Melbourne Kangaroos in the AFL, the coach was made to ‘kit up’ for the Aussies’ warm-up on Tuesday,” CA captioned the video on Insta. They also used two hashtags in the post – #WIvAUS and #AFLEaglesNorth.

Australian all-rounder Dan Christian also shed light on their bet in the video, when he was asked about Langer’s attire.

“I am not sure of the exact bet. But it has something to do with West Coast Eagles and North Melbourne Kangaroos’ game,” Christian.

Australia will next take on West Indies in the 4th T20I on Thursday, July 14, at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. The Kieron Pollard-led outfit has already taken an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the tournament and now they will aim for whitewash.

On the other hand, Aaron Finch’s Australia will hope to finish the series on a high note by winning the remaining two games.

