WATCH-Kartik Tyagi's Shirtless Dance After Leading Rajasthan Royals to Epic Win in IPL 2021

Kartik Tyagi and Chetan Sakariya danced shirtless as they celebrated an improbable win against Punjab Kings in IPL 2021. Some fine bowling from Tyagi made sure RR come out on top to snatch an amazing win. Both the youngsters were joined by scores of RR cricketers who couldn’t believe what transpired in front of them. Punjab needed just four to win from the last over but they managed just one run to shock of millions of cricket fans worldwide.

The youngster bowled the final over with Punjab’s two set batters—Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran in the middle. Tyagi gave away a single to Markram and then removed Pooran and Hooda off successive balls to derail their chase. As the party went on deep in the night, the whole team celebrated but Tyagi was extra happy as he was the one who made it possible, see this tweet:

PBKS finished on 183/4 in 20 overs for their sixth defeat of the season massively denting their chances of finishing among the top-four. Rahul was given three lives - on 2, 29 and 31. He capitalised but missed out on a fifty by one run but not before clattering four fours and two sixes during his stay. By the time they finally held on to his catch, PBKS were cruising in the chase. He was ecstatic to effect a turn around in an IPL match for Rajasthan Royals after having seen others do it in the past seasons.

“I have been talking to seniors over the years and they keep telling me that things keep changing in this format, so I need to keep believing," Tyagi said at the post match press conference.“I’ve always heard from everyone and also watched games in this format where strange things have happened. Today, I was fortunate to play a big role in something special."Asked about his effort, he said, “I was bowling a bit too short earlier, later worked on it consciously after getting a lot of feedback."

