Watch: Keegan Petersen Takes One-handed Stunner at Leg Slip to Dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara

Keegan Petersen on Thursday pulled off a blinder while fielding at leg-slip to see the back of Cheteshwar Pujara. Thanks to his effort, South Africa made a dream start to the day’s play with Pujara’s dismissal soon followed by that of Ajinkya Rahane in the next over.

It was the second delivery of the Day 3 as India resumed on their overnight total of 57/2. Marco Jansen drifted it down the leg and got it to bounce more than what Pujara might have liked.

India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

The Indian batter went for a clip to fine leg but Petersen pounced on the ball in the blink of an eye, pulling it out off thin air for a diving one-handed catch to his right. The catch left South Africans into wild celebrations while all Pujara could do was leave the field in shock.

Pujara thus ended his South Africa tour with 124 runs from six innings at an average of 20.66. The failure has also left his India future in doubt with the likes of Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill waiting on the sidelines.

Later, the South Africans gave another top example of their fielding when Aiden Markram leapt high while fielding at second slip to send back Virat Kohli right after the second session got underway.

Kohli had batted patiently till then for his 29 off 142 before loosing focus and chasing at a delivery that was going away from him. That also concluded his excellent 94-run stand with Rishabh Pant for the fifth wicket that helped India recover from the twin morning blows.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here