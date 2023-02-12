Watch: Khaled Mahmud Spotted Smoking During Khulna Tigers' BPL 2023 Match Against Fortune Barishal

Khulna Tigers ended their Bangladesh Premier League 2023 campaign with a thrilling win over Fortune Barishal on Friday, February 10 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

During the match, Khulna Tigers’ head coach Khaled Mahmud was spotted smoking a cigarette and the incident was caught on camera.

Tigers needed 169 runs to win as Mahmudul Hasan Joy smashed an unbeaten 64-run knock in 43 balls, while Habibur Rahman also returned unbeaten at 30, from just 9 deliveries.

The Tigers needed 9 runs in the final over to ensure a victory as Habibur smashed a four followed by a six on the second and third ball off Fortune Barishal skipper Mehidy Hasan’s final over.

The victory meant that the Tigers finished their campaign in fifth place, with 6 points from 12 matches.

Before Rahman scored the winning runs though, the cameras caught Tigers’ head coach Mahmud puffing a cigarette and the incident caught eyeballs on social media.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with Mahmud smoking near the dugout and as soon as he realized that he had been caught in the act, the veteran removed his hand from his lips.

Watch:

A very relaxed atmosphere at the BPL. Here’s Khulna Tigers head coach and former international cricketer Khaled Mahmud having a cigarette in the dressing room during his team’s match against Fortune Barishal #BPL #Cricket pic.twitter.com/ip9wcAdZBu— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) February 11, 2023

Khaled mahmud sujon on fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5xjG8OZppU— Miah Shawon (@ShawonMiah17) February 10, 2023

Mahmud had earlier been caught smoking during a live show as well, a few years back.

Earlier in the match, Barishal had posted a total of 169/8 riding on Dwaine Pretorious’ quickfire knock of 48 runs in just 29 balls. Ibrahim Zadran (21 in 15 balls) and Karim Janat (18 in 9 balls) also made valuable contributions to the cause.

Mohammad Saifuddin claimed four wickets for the bowling side, with Nasum Ahmed and Hasan Murad also chipping in with a couple of wickets each.

While the Tigers’ win meant little as they had already been eliminated from the tournament, Fortune Barishal will square off against Rangpur Riders in the Eliminator while Sylhet Strikers will faceoff against Comilla Victorians in the qualifiers 1.

