Watch: Kichcha Sudeep Receives Jos Buttler's Signed Bat As Surprise Gift

Kichcha Sudeep has got a surprise gift from IPL 2022 runners-up Rajasthan Royal. Sudeep, who received an autographed bat from Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler, shared a video on his Twitter timeline thanking the Englishman and the Rajasthan Royals for the gesture. “A big hug to this sweet surprise and sweetest gesture. Thank you, Jos Buttler,” he tweeted along with the video. Kiccha Sudeep’s love for cricket is not a hidden affair. The actor is also part of the Karnataka Bulldozers team of Celebrity Premier League

Stating that he shall cherish the gift, Sudeep also thanked Rajasthan Royal player KC Kariappa and congratulated Buttler on his extraordinary season.

A big hug to this sweet surprise and a sweetest gesture.

Thank you @josbuttler@rajasthanroyals @cariappa14

🥂🥳❤️ pic.twitter.com/EyXOqyJQY0 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 9, 2022

Buttler, who was retained by Rajasthan ahead of the IPL 2022, finished the season as the highest run-getter, amassing 63 runs from 17 matches with a strike rate of 149.05. After becoming only the third player in IPL history to score more than 800 runs in a season, Buttler also replaced David Warner as the second-highest run-getter in any season of IPL. Warner had scored 848 runs in IPL 2016. The Englishman is now only behind Virat Kohli’s record of 973 runs in the 2016 edition of IPL.

Buttler’s highest score of 116 runs came against Delhi Capitals during the match against Delhi Capitals on April 22. While his form appeared to be dipping in the second half of the tournament, the Englishman turned things around in the playoff round and lead his side to the final with a 106 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 contest, finishing the season with four centuries.

However, Buttler failed to continue the heroics in the final match of the tournament. Put in to bat first by the Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals got off to a quick start, however, with the fall of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the fourth over, things soon started falling apart. Buttler struggled to middle the ball and played unlike he usually does. Buttler attempted to stabilise the Rajasthan innings with a resilient 35-ball 39 but with no support from the other end, the effort vent in vain.

Rajasthan finished with 130 runs on the board, a target that was easily chased down by Gujarat Champions to register their maiden IPL title in their debut season.

