WATCH - Kid Bats With One Stump, Manages to Middle Every Ball

The boy played shots ranging from - drives, sweeps to ramps and flicks.

There is no dearth of cricket talent across the world. Nowadays, many child prodigies are seen showcasing their talent online. Currently, a video on Twitter has gone viral where a young batsman is hitting the shots cleanly with just a stump. The boy played shots ranging from – drives, sweeps to ramps and flicks.

The kid is seen practicing on a cement surface, which gives him the opportunity to use the bounce from the surface and play his shots. Interestingly, the boy also plays the famous scoop, which is widely used these days, and the likes of AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell use it more effectively.

Twitter was quick to find humour in this video and started bombarding it with comments.

Such kind of prodigy videos keep surfacing online time to time

