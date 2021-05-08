WATCH - Kid Bats With One Stump, Manages to Middle Every Ball

There is no dearth of cricket talent across the world. Nowadays, many child prodigies are seen showcasing their talent online. Currently, a video on Twitter has gone viral where a young batsman is hitting the shots cleanly with just a stump. The boy played shots ranging from – drives, sweeps to ramps and flicks.

The kid is seen practicing on a cement surface, which gives him the opportunity to use the bounce from the surface and play his shots. Interestingly, the boy also plays the famous scoop, which is widely used these days, and the likes of AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell use it more effectively.

“We’ll start you in three’s and go from there mate” pic.twitter.com/iaJwtUEq0p — The Grade Cricketer (@gradecricketer) May 8, 2021

Twitter was quick to find humour in this video and started bombarding it with comments.

Dunno whats so good about this, every ball is hitting the middle stump — Lee (@pommylee) May 8, 2021

What’s he like hooking them off his grill? He won’t last 5 overs in NZ conditions. — Andrew Morris (@AndrewMozMorris) May 8, 2021

This is all very well but how would he go on a cold, wet night in Stoke? — Nick Cummins (@BigBashGM) May 8, 2021

To be fair, he is middle stumping it everytime — Indian Betting Syndicate (@INDBetSyndicate) May 8, 2021

Plays early and pushes hard at the ball… @KMRich9 — Tom O’Farrell (@tomofarrell94) May 8, 2021

All looks very fancy. Get a few up in that rib cage. Jos behind the stumps dishing it out. Make him smell that leather!! — Steven Heninghem (@unclemonkeypcfc) May 8, 2021

This kids been watching a lot of Shane Watson highlights. Makes me think about how he handle the straight one that nips in a little bit. — Felix Sebastian (@felixsnelson1) May 8, 2021

You’d probably stop bowling bowling that length to him after a bit wouldn’t ya — Andrew Stephens (@steveosaurusrx) May 8, 2021

Bowler was telegraphing every delivery… I would like to see a few short ones dug in… till then, not yet convinced!!! — Daniel (@danelboone73) May 8, 2021

Such kind of prodigy videos keep surfacing online time to time

