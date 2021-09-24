WATCH: Kieron Pollard Gives Epic Stare Down to Prasidh Krishna in Abu Dhabi

Things got heated between Kieron Pollard and India pacer Prasidh Krishna during the IPL encounter between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi. The 25-year-old tried to take an aim at Pollard on receiving the ball in the follow through. It was a straight ball and Pollard just couldn’t quite got the room to clear his left leg and hit it for six, Krishna in the follow through received the ball and took an aim at Pollard but stopped short. This gesture infuriated the West Indian who gave him a stare. Word were exchanged and then Pollard was at it again when he took a single and gave KKR bowler a cold stare.

Krishna, unlike other KKR pacers, didn’t have a great night. He did account for a couple of wickets but gave away 43 runs! In the end, however it was KKR who had the last laugh as they beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets and more than five overs to spare.

Rookie Venkatesh Iyer left many in awe of his talent as Kolkata Knight Riders produced a clinical performance for the second successive game since IPL’s resumption to tame the mighty Mumbai Indians by seven wickets and enter the top-four in the points table here on Thursday.Iyer (53 off 30), playing his second IPL game, displayed the wide range of his strokes alongside Rahul Tripathi (74 not out off 42) to enable KKR to chase MI’s modest total of 155 for six with as many as 29 balls to spare.

Quinton de Kock struck an entertaining 55 for MI before KKR bowlers bounced back in the last 10 overs, conceding 75 runs and taking five wickets. Shubman Gill and Iyer gave KKR another flying start with the first two overs bowled by Trent Boult and Adam Milne going for 15 runs each. Gill flicked Boult for a delightful six while Iyer pulled the New Zealand pace spearhead to set the tone for the rest of the innings.

