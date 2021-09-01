Watch: Kieron Pollard's Unique Protest Against Umpire’s Decision in CPL Game

In what can be safely dubbed as a Covid-adhering protest, Kieron Pollard set a unique example of ‘social distancing’ in cricket when he decided to stand far away from the umpire at the non-striker’s end. It was a mark of protest against a decision that impacted his side in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League. The incident took place on Tuesday when Trinbago Knight Riders led by Kieron Pollard locked horns with St. Lucia Kings.

Wahab Riaz had the ball in his hand in the 19th over of the innings and he fired in a wide ball that was out of reach of Tim Seifert, the batsman on strike. However, the umpire did not signal a wide and this did not go down too well with Pollard. While Siefert took guard again, Pollard walked away as far as possible from the umpire to register his protest.

The video was shared on social media and has gone viral. Pollard can be seen expressing his displeasure over the umpire’s decision and walking away in protest. He wandered off to the 30-yard mark and then slowly trudged back to take his spot on the non-striker’s end.

The duo of Kieron Pollard and Tim Seifert, however, had a real impact on the match and their hitting in slog overs propelled the Trinbago Knight Riders to 158 for 7. This was an above par score on a slow pitch. Staying true to its nature, the pitch assisted the slower balls in the second half and the Knight Riders bowlers restricted St. Lucia to 131 for 7 and won the match comfortably.

