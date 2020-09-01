WATCH: Kings XI Punjab Hit the Beach, Kolkata Knight Riders Catch-up in Team Room

All the teams in the upcoming edition of the IPL in UAE are currently busy getting their act together in the nets after a prolonged break.
The players are however restricted in terms of movement and getting around their hotels too due to the coronavirus pandemic regulations. All the franchises have resorted to having their team rooms where the players can let their hair down and take a break from the regular hectic schedule.
Apart from training indoors in the gym and also at the nets, the Kings XI Punjab franchise, coached by former India captain Anil Kumble and captained by India’s wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul, took their session to the beach.
In a video shared by the team’s social media, the players can be seen jogging and also swimming, and of course sharing a laugh.
Training de ‘beach' thoda fun vi jaruri hai 😉#Dream11IPL #SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/fzUK158c7j— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 1, 2020
KKR on the other hand got their team together over food for bonding session after more than a week in quarantine at their plush hotel in Abu Dhabi. KKR are two time champions and with Dinesh Karthik at the helm alongside New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum as coach, they will look to add to their trophy cabinet this year.
In a video shared by their social media team, India spinner Kuldeep Yadav can be heard talking about their time catching up, while the likes of Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana also added that they were very happy to be spending time together.
Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar also said that he was very pleased that the whole side could get together and spend some quality time together, especially given the scary circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic around the world.
The IPL is set to begin on September 19 with the final slated for November 10. The schedule for the tournament is yet to be finalised though.
