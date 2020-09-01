Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

PAK IN ENG, 3 T20IS, 2020 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Pakistan

190/4 (20.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

125/4 (14.0)

England need 66 runs in 36 balls at 11 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 27, County Ground, Northampton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Northamptonshire

158/7 (20.0)

Northamptonshire
v/s
Warwickshire
Warwickshire*

91/7 (15.0)

Warwickshire need 68 runs in 30 balls at 13.6 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 28, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Glamorgan

133/8 (20.0)

Glamorgan
v/s
Somerset
Somerset*

134/2 (16.1)

Somerset beat Glamorgan by 8 wickets
Live

VB, 2020 Match 26, Lord's, London, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Middlesex

165/5 (20.0)

Middlesex
v/s
Sussex
Sussex*

151/7 (18.2)

Sussex need 15 runs in 10 balls at 9 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

01 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

WATCH: Kings XI Punjab Hit the Beach, Kolkata Knight Riders Catch-up in Team Room

The IPL is set to begin on September 19 with the final slated for November 10. The schedule for the tournament is yet to be finalised though.

Cricketnext Staff |September 1, 2020, 8:08 PM IST
WATCH: Kings XI Punjab Hit the Beach, Kolkata Knight Riders Catch-up in Team Room

All the teams in the upcoming edition of the IPL in UAE are currently busy getting their act together in the nets after a prolonged break.

The players are however restricted in terms of movement and getting around their hotels too due to the coronavirus pandemic regulations. All the franchises have resorted to having their team rooms where the players can let their hair down and take a break from the regular hectic schedule.

Apart from training indoors in the gym and also at the nets, the Kings XI Punjab franchise, coached by former India captain Anil Kumble and captained by India’s wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul, took their session to the beach.

In a video shared by the team’s social media, the players can be seen jogging and also swimming, and of course sharing a laugh.

KKR on the other hand got their team together over food for bonding session after more than a week in quarantine at their plush hotel in Abu Dhabi. KKR are two time champions and with Dinesh Karthik at the helm alongside New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum as coach, they will look to add to their trophy cabinet this year.

In a video shared by their social media team, India spinner Kuldeep Yadav can be heard talking about their time catching up, while the likes of Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana also added that they were very happy to be spending time together.

Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar also said that he was very pleased that the whole side could get together and spend some quality time together, especially given the scary circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic around the world.

The IPL is set to begin on September 19 with the final slated for November 10. The schedule for the tournament is yet to be finalised though.

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
