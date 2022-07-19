WATCH: KL Rahul Faces Jhulan Goswami in NCA Nets as India Batter Gears up for West Indies T20Is

Team India has shifted its base to the Caribbean for a white-ball bilateral series, comprising three ODIs and 5 T20Is. The tour will see KL Rahul making a comeback after recovering from a groin injury. The Karnataka cricketer was supposed to lead India in South Africa T20Is at home but suffered an injury on the eve of the series opener in Delhi.

After a successful surgery on a hernia in Germany last month, Rahul is back to the grind. Ahead of flying to the West Indies, the right-hand batter is training hard at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. He has been sweating out in the nets facing some top-level cricketers at the academy.

Meanwhile, the Indian batter practiced with veteran Indian speedster Jhulan Goswami in the nets at the NCA. The video of the training session surfaced on social media as Rahul could be seen timing the ball well against Goswami’s bowling. It’s certainly an interesting video for the fans as they hardly get to see Indian men and women cricketers training together.

K L Rahul is batting and Jhulan Goswami is bowling. 📍NCA, Bangalore@klrahul • @cool_rahulfan pic.twitter.com/xkuvvPZsHP — Juman Sarma (@Juman_gunda) July 18, 2022

At the age of 39, Jhulan is still going strong for her team. She last represented India against New Zealand at the ODI World Cup earlier this year. She was rested for the series in Sri Lanka. However, her training at the NCA indicates her return to international cricket soon.

Besides Rahul, the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, and Kuldeep Yadav have also returned to the T20I squad. Ashwin is back into the Indian T20 setup after a hiatus of more than six months. He last featured in the game against South Africa in Paarl which the Men in Blue lost by 7 wickets.

Former captain Virat Kohli is believed to have been given rest once again, ahead of the Asia Cup starting in August in Sri Lanka. Apart from Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal are the other notable exclusions.

India squad for West Indies T20Is:

Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

