Watch: KL Rahul Works On Fitness Ahead of Bangladesh Tour

KL Rahul is working on his fitness ahead of the India tour of Bangladesh. In an Instagram post, the opener is seen running in the field along with childhood friend Sinan Kader. Rahul will be seen after a break post the T20I World Cup 2022. He was rested for the T20 and ODI series against New Zealand.

The T20 World Cup in Australia was a disappointment for both KL Rahul and India. The Men In Blue crashed out in the semi-finals once again to eventual champions England.

KL Rahul despite getting half centuries against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe had a World Cup campaign to forget. The 30-year-old failed to deliver against the likes of South Africa, Pakistan and England in the semis.

KL Rahul was one among several experienced players who were given a break for the New Zealand series.

India is set to take on Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series in December. That would be followed up by two Test matches against the Bangla Tigers. The Indians will take on Bangladesh in the first ODI on December 4 at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium.

The second and third ODI will be played on December 7 and December 10. These matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium too. The first test match will be played from December 14-18 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium and the second test will be played from the December 22-26 at the Sher-e-bangla stadium.

With the 50-over World Cup in India next year, the players would be trying to get some momentum and lift the trophy once again for the first time since 2011.

Here is a list of the squads for the ODI as well as the Test match series

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

Test squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

