WATCH: KL Rahul's Poor Fielding Cost India Four Extra Runs, Opener Caught Napping

India opener KL Rahul going through a bad patch. The runs are not flowing and it showed during the second Test match against Australia at New Delhi as well where he was out for 17 off 41 balls. Meanwhile, not only was he not able to bat properly, he also struggled to field as he was caught napping during the second Test match.

The incident happened late on Day 2, in the sixth over of Australia’s second innings. Ravindra Jadeja dished out a flighted delivery on off as Khawaja cleared front leg to power it over mid-wicket. Rahul was stationed in the deep and had the time to position himself well and stop the boundary. But he failed to realise that the ball was well to his left and hence stood as a mere spectator from afar, watching the ball roll towards the boundary ropes.

Jadeja however managed to dismiss Khawaja on the very next ball, courtesy of Shreyas Iyer’s stunner of a catch.

Australia, nevertheless, added to their lead, taking it to 62 runs at the close of Day 2 with Travis Head on 39* and Marnus Labuschagne on 16*.

“Hopefully the batters come out and be positive, stick to our methods. It’s gonna set up for what should be a good Test match," Nathan Lyon, who was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with his five-wicket haul, said at the end of day’s play. When asked if the target of 250 would be enough, the offie, who became the only bowler to take 100 wickets against India, said, “A few more would be nice."

Get the latest Cricket News here