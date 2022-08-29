Watch: Krishnamachari Srikkanth's Bat Swing Leaves Hemang Badani Injured on Live TV

Former Indian cricketer Hemang Badani suffered a blow in his right arm during the pre-match show of the Asia Cup clash between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on August 27. Badani who was live with Krishnamachari Srikkanth on the Tamil feed of Star Sports’ coverage, was accidentally hit by the former India opener with the bat while explaining a shot. Badani was seen rubbing his right elbow as he groaned. While it initially appeared to be a mild hit, Badani was seemingly in pain and struggled to continue the show

After the video of the incident went viral, Badani took to Twitter to assure his fans and well wisher about his safety. “To all enquiring how I am, I in terrible pain but luckily no fracture. It’s blunt trauma and am under medication. Hope to recover soon and be back on the sets,” Badani tweeted.

To all enquiring how I am, I in terrible pain but luckily no fracture. Its blunt trauma and am under medication . Hope to recover soon and be back on the sets .@StarSportsIndia @StarSportsTamil #AsiaCup #INDvPAK — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) August 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Afghanistan caused an upset in the inaugural game of the Aisa Cup as they defeated Sri Lanka by 8 wickets. Opting to bowl first, Afghanistan led by Fazalhaq Farooqi’s pace bundled the Lankan side for 105 runs.

Banking on Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 40 and Hazratullah Zazai, unbeaten on 37, Afghanistan chased the target down in the 11th over.

On the second day of the multinational tournament arch-rivals India and Pakistan clashed at the Dubai Internatl Stadium. Winning the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma invited Pakistan to bat first, a decision that was soon proven right by the Indian pacers led by Bhuneshawar Kumar.

After picking the wicket of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam at 10, Buneshwatr along with other Indian bowlers ensured to put a brake on the scoring rate of the rivals. While Mohammad Rizwan attempted to offer some stability to the Pakistani innings, a regular fall of wickets limited the side to 147 from their allotted 20 overs.



The Indian reply was also marred with hiccups as KL Rahul was dismissed on the second delivery of the match. While India appeared to be struggling in their chase of 148, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya’s heroic ensured to take the team past the winning line. The winning runs came off Hardik’s bat as he hit Shadab Khan for a six on the fourth delivery of the final over of the match.

