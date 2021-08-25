Watch: Krunal Pandya Hits the Gym Ahead of the Second Leg of IPL

All-rounder Krunal Pandya has reached the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Indian Premier League matches. Krunal was not part of the Mumbai Indians contingent that landed in the gulf country earlier this month to set up their base camp. However, now, after landing in UAE, Krunal is leaving no stone unturned to get ready for IPL 2021. On Wednesday, Krunal gave his Instagram followers a sneak peek into his preparation by sharing a video of himself from the gymnasium.

In a short clip, the 30-year-old was seen working out in the gym with a trainer. “Process of getting stronger and better doesn’t stop,” Krunal wrote in the caption box of the post.

Fans were also delighted to see Krunal working on his fitness and they expressed their approval by liking and commenting on the video.

Responding to the post, a cricket enthusiast wrote, “KP, the best.” The user also used a bunch of red-heart, fire and smiling faces with heart eye emojis.

“East or west, Krunal is the best,” wrote another fan.

Krunal confirmed his arrival in Dubai last Saturday by sharing a couple of videos and a photograph of himself from the famous NAS Sports Complex of Dubai on Instagram. He also expressed his gratitude to the Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum for his “impeccable hospitality.”

“Thank you HH Sheikh Hamadan Bin Mohammad for your impeccable hospitality at the top of the world centre NAS Sports Complex. Was one of a kind experience training there,” Krunal wrote.

Mumbai Indians, the most successful team in IPL history, will be up against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the first game of the second leg of the IPL on September 19.

