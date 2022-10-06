WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav Castles Aiden Markram For A Duck With an Absolute Beauty in 1st ODI

Team India leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav bamboozled South Africa’s Aiden Markram for a duck in the first ODI match at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Kuldeep returned to the Indian colours after a long time as he last played for India in August this year on the Zimbabwe tour.

It was the last ball of 16th over, Kuldeep pitched it a tad full and it drifted across the right-hander and spun back in sharply as Makram failed to get anything on the bat and got castled. The ball went through the big gap between his bat and the pad to hit the top of the off-stump. Kuldeep was delighted to get a wicket on his first over itself.

Live Score India vs South Africa 1st ODI Updates

Earlier, Shardul Thakur dismissed Janneman Malan and Temba Bavuma in quick succession which pulled India back in the game after a solid start from the Proteas openers.

The 27-year-old has been in and out of India’s squad for the last couple of years and he also failed to get a place in the T20 World Cup squad. The left-arm spinner had a memorable IPL 2022 with Delhi Capitals as he claimed 21 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 19.95.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi have been handed debuts in ODI cricket as India won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa in the series opener at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

Also Read | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: A Look at The Winners Over The Years

The match has been reduced to 40 overs per side, with each bowler to bowl a maximum of eight overs. The first power-play will be of first eight overs, followed by 24 overs of second power-play and last eight overs of third power-play.



Playing XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here