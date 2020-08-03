Watch: Lancashire Handed Five-run Penalty for Dangerous Throw by Bowler to the Batsman

Lancashire were given five runs as a penalty after Leicestershire bowler Dieter Klein hit a batsman with a throw during a County Championship match in England on Sunday.
The runs were awarded by the on-field umpires based on Law 42, which was brought in during 2017 to deal with poor player conduct.
The part of the law that was broken was 42.3.1, which concerns “throwing the ball at a player… in an inappropriate or dangerous manner”. This is a Level 2 offence and thus results in the awarding of a five-run penalty.
A five-run penalty is handed to Leicestershire for this incident with Dieter Klein
♂️
A five-run penalty is handed to Leicestershire for this incident with Dieter Klein
Match Centre ➡ https://t.co/pd9c61XXvR pic.twitter.com/WJT2SRCnFW
— Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) August 2, 2020
The first round of matches in the County Championship kicked off on Saturday. Lancashire, who had won the toss and opted to bat first, finished Day 1 on 265/6. However, it was on the morning of Day 2 that the above mentioned incident took place.
Lancashire’s Danny Lamb drove a ball straight back to the bowler Dieter Klein. He then inexplicably picked the ball and threw it back at the batsman despite the batsman being within his crease and not looking to take a run.
When he was hit by the ball, Lamb dropped his bat and hopped towards square leg where the fielders and the umpires were seen walking towards him to check and see if he was alright.
The umpires had a word with each other after this and decided to slap Leicestershire with a five-run penalty, due to Klein’s careless actions.
