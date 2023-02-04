Watch: Legendary Duo Of MS Dhoni And Sourav Ganguly Spotted Together In Mumbai

Two legends of Indian cricket, Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni were pictured together during a casual conversation in Mumbai on Friday. Needless to say, posts featuring the two former Indian skippers went viral in no time. Sourav Ganguly was seen wearing a light blue T-shirt coupled with a pair of dark blue jeans. Dhoni, on the other hand, was in formal attire sporting a grey shirt along with black pants. It is still not clear what the duo discussed but social media users have already started speculating that Dhoni may feature in the much-awaited biopic of Ganguly.

Thala and Dada of cricket - MS Dhoni with Sourav Ganguly. pic.twitter.com/uWNgPlMzSx— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 3, 2023

MS Dhoni has been a pivotal asset to the Chennai Super Kings IPL franchise throughout the years. His composure and astute leadership abilities on the field have guided Chennai Super Kings to four titles in the IPL so far. It is now being reported that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition could be Dhoni’s last outing in the tournament. And what better way than to finish it by lifting the illustrious trophy one more time.

The former India captain has had a glorious career in the IPL so far, playing 234 matches across all seasons of the competition. He has so far bagged a total of 4978 runs. In the 2022 edition of the IPL, Dhoni scored 232 runs in 14 matches at an average of 33.14. The 41-year-old has already started his training well beforehand for the next season of the IPL. Chennai fans will now be eagerly waiting to witness Dhoni’s scintillating performance at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as the IPL is all set to reintroduce its original home-away format from the 2023 season.

The last season of IPL did not turn out to be a fruitful one for the Chennai-based outfit. They finished second from the bottom with four victories from 14 games. They would fancy their chances this season with the addition of dynamic English all-rounder Ben Stokes coupled with the return of Ravindra Jadeja.

Chennai Super Kings bought England’s prolific all-rounder Ben Stokes for an amount of Rs 16.25 crore at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. He became the joint-third most expensive player in the history of IPL.

Get the latest Cricket News here