Watch: Liam Livingstone's Monstrous 117-meter Six, The Biggest of IPL 2022

Punjab Kings needed 27 runs to win in five overs against Gujarat Titans with eight wickets remaining on Tuesday night. Pretty easy equation from PBKS’ point of view. They could’ve scored run-a-ball and still left with three deliveries to spare.

Livingstone had other plans.

As Titans searched for an opening to possibly make a comeback in the contest which seemed headed their opponent’s way, captain Hardik Pandya pressed into action Mohammed Shami after the second and final strategic time-out.

PBKS batter Liam Livingstone had just walked in to join a well-set Shikhar Dhawan who was batting on 62 off 53. The Englishman had scored two off four when out of the blue, he larruped a length delivery from Shami over deep square leg region for a monstrous six leaving everyone including his PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal, commentators and even the bowler stunned.

While commentators couldn’t stop gushing over Livingstone’s power, Agarwal had an expression of disbelief as he watched the ball disappear into the Mumbai night-sky while sitting from the dug-out. Shami, the bowler, couldn’t contain his smile. GT legspinner Rashid Khan began inspecting the PBKS batter’s bat.

The six - 117-meter in length - is the biggest of IPL 2022.

Bolstered by his own effort, Livingstone went about hitting two more sixes off the next two deliveries to complete a hat-trick of them. He wasn’t done though.

The 28-year-old had whittled down the requirement to 9 off 27 in the space of just three deliveries. He ended up overhauling the target of 144 in the remaining three deliveries thanks to a double sandwiched between two fours to finish unbeaten on 30 off 10.

“Swinging hard enough. I didn’t think I was going to bat at one point, nice to go out and hit a few out the middle," Livingstone said of his assault during a post-match interview.

