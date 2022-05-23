IPL 2022: Liam Livingstone Times His Jump Perfectly To Take Stunning Catch | WATCH

Catches win matches and on Sunday night, one such brilliant catch played a crucial role for Punjab Kings(PKBS) against SunRisers Hyderabad, as they ended their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season with a triumph. A stunning catch by Punjab’s Liam Livingstone sent back SRH batter Abhishek Sharma, who was stitching up Hyderabad’s innings. The dismissal took place in the 11th over of the game when Harpreet Brar’s flighted delivery enticed Abhishek to swing his bat. The batter backed himself and went for a big shot – over the long-on fence with the lofted drive. Given that Livingstone was patrolling the zone, it was a huge risk taken by Abhishek and it didn’t pay out well.

The fielder waited for the ball, and then perfectly timed his jump to grab it with both hands. Livingstone grabbed the fall, and landed right in front of the ropes, ensuring that he didn’t touch the advertisement skirtings.

Abhishek walked back scoring 43 off 32, and SRH lost their third wicket. Notably, Abhishek’s 43-run innings was the highest score by an SRH batter in the Sunday clash.

The batting line-up of Hyderabad collapsed, in front of Punjab’s bowling attack. Some quickfires from Washington Sundar and Romario Shepherd brought hope to the Orange Army, but it clearly wasn’t enough. SRH lost three wickets in the last over itself, including Sundar’s. Hence, they fell short of a couple of runs.

At the cost of 8 wickets, SRH could put up 157 runs on the scoreboard. In return, the Mayank Agarwal-led squad achieved the total with 29 balls remaining. Apart from the stunning catch, Livingstone also played a match-winning knock. Unfortunately, the batter couldn’t complete his half-century. His unbeaten 22-ball 49 runs helped Punjab bring home their last match of the season.

Harpreet Brar was awarded the Player of the match for his bowling figures, 3/26 in 4 overs.

Meanwhile, 4 IPL teams who have qualified for IPL 2022 playoffs are debutants Gujarat Lions and Lucknow Super Giants, along with Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The four teams will battle it out, and on April 29 – one of them will lift the title.

