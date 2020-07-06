Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ST. LUCIA BLAST, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 July, 2020

1ST INN

South Castries Lions *

42/0 (3.0)

South Castries Lions
v/s
Central Castries Mindoo Heritage
Central Castries Mindoo Heritage

South Castries Lions elected to bat
Live

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 27, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 July, 2020

2ND INN

Greater Helsinki CC

139/8 (20.0)

Greater Helsinki CC
v/s
FPC Finnish Pakistani Club
FPC Finnish Pakistani Club*

5/2 (1.5)

FPC Finnish Pakistani Club need 135 runs in 109 balls at 7.43 rpo
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKRYKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 July, 2020

1ST INN

Saltsjobaden CC *

83/4 (9.4)

Saltsjobaden CC
v/s
Nacka CC
Nacka CC

Saltsjobaden CC elected to bat

WATCH LIVE | Caribbean Premier League Draft 2020

The six Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchises have selected their teams for the 2020 tournament which is scheduled to take place from 18 August to the 10 September.

Cricketnext Staff |July 6, 2020, 9:21 PM IST
WATCH LIVE | Caribbean Premier League Draft 2020

Defending champions, the Barbados Tridents, have signed superstar Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, powerful English opener Alex Hales and Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. Their other overseas players are Englishman Harry Gurney and Afghani Rahmanullah Gurbaz. They have retained the core of their championship-winning side from last year and they have signed Kyle Mayers to join a strong set of Caribbean players.

Watch the live streaming of the CPL 2020 Draft here:

ALSO READ: Rashid Khan Picked up by Barbados Tridents; Pravin Tambe Set to Become 1st Indian to Play in the CPL

Apart from signing Tambe, TKR also brought back Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed who was part of their Championship winning team in 2018. They have signed New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert and Zimbabwean batsman Sikandar Raza. The Knight Riders have retained the core of their local players for the 2020 season.

The six Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchises have selected their teams for the 2020 tournament which is scheduled to take place from 18 August to the 10 September. The draft was carried out remotely and the six teams have successfully filled out their rosters with both Caribbean and overseas players with Rashid Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Ross Taylor, Pravin Tambe and Carlos Brathwaite all being signed up.

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
