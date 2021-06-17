Live Cricket Streaming ICC World Test Championship Final, India vs New Zealand 2021: How to Watch IND vs NZ Online And On TV

Team India and New Zealand are all set to put their best foot forward in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship Final starting June 18, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The match is starts at 3:00 PM (IST). The upcoming Test championship will also be a culmination of the consistent cricket these two greats of modern-day cricket played over the last two years or so.

Both sides have named their official 15-member squads and both the teams possess immense depth in their squads overall, consisting of some high-profile specialist batsmen and bowlers. However, the Kiwis are coming from a fresh 1-0 win against hosts England in a two-Test series, the Indian team have been preparing with regular training and an intra-squad match at the venue.

World Test Championship Final India vs New Zealand: Team News, Injury Update

Both sides have no injury concerns at the moment.

India vs New Zealand starting line-ups:

India predicted starting line-up: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma

New Zealand predicted starting line-up: Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (WK), Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

When is India vs New Zealand WTC Final?

The match has been scheduled from June 18-22, 2021. June 23 is set aside as a reserve day for the match, which will be used if the playtime is lost due to inclement weather.

Where will the India vs New Zealand WTC Final be played?

The match will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

At what time will the India vs New Zealand WTC Final begin?

The WTC Final will start from 3:00 PM IST (Friday).

Which TV channel will show the India vs New Zealand WTC Final?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for the IND vs NZ WTC Final in India

How can I stream the India vs New Zealand WTC Final fixture?

Live streaming is available on the Disney+ Hotstar

