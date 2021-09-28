Watch Live Streaming MI vs PBKS, IPL 2021: How to Stream Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Online And Watch on TV in India

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will be eying to bounce back and turn things around when they face off Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the second game of Tuesday’s double header. Rohit Sharma-led side has lost all three opening matches of the in the UAE-leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Both sides have played 10 matches in the league stage of the ongoing IPL 2021 tournament and have won four and lost six matches so far. However, the reigning champions MI slipped to the seventh place owing to poor net run rate (NRR). They need to win their remaining four games to advance to the playoffs stage, else victories in three from four matches can also get them a playoff berth but the net run rate will come into the picture then.

Although KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings, have the same number of points (8) from 10 matches but a better NRR has placed them on fifth spot in the IPL 2021 standings. Just like MI, Punjab too can’t afford any slip-up and they too need to improve their NRR and also win remainder of the league games for a spot in the IPL playoffs.

The MI vs PBKS match is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST.

Ahead of the 42nd match of IPL between Chennai and Mumbai; here is everything you need to know:

When will the IPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings start?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will be played on Tuesday, September 28 at 07:30 pm IST.

Where will the match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Where to watch IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s IPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings.

How do I watch the live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match?

The live stream of today’s IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings is available on Disney + Hotstar.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Probable Line-up

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C, WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

