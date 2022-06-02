Watch: Lord's Rises in Unison For 23 Seconds of Applause After 23rd Over in a Touching Tribute to Shane Warne

Shane Warne was remembered on the opening day of the first Test between New and England currently underway at the Lord’s. Players of the two teams lined side by side and the capacity crowd at the venue stood up as one before breaking into a 23-second applause once the 23rd over of the New Zealand innings was completed as a mark of tribute to the legendary Australian legspinner who passed away earlier this year.

During his playing days, Warne donned the no 23 on his jersey which itself was as a tribute to his sporting idol Dermott Brereton – an Australian rules footballer.

Warne died after a suspected heart attack while holidaying in Thailand. The news sent the world of cricket into collective mourning with touching tributes being paid.

After 23 overs, the game pauses for 23 seconds of applause in memory of the the great Shane Warne 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/zr2Ih2XK7o — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 2, 2022

Earlier, the main commentary box at the iconic Lord’s media centre was renamed after Warne. Former Australia captain Mark Taylor on Sky Sports said, “To have a commentary box named after you at Lord’s, where you tried to beat the old enemy, is a huge honour.”

“It wouldn’t be lost on Warney and certainly won’t be lost on his family,” he added.

Taylore said how England fans started loving Warne despite the legendary cricketer taking plenty of wickets against them. “We have lost a great mate and a guy that endeared himself to the English public. They probably started out hating him because he took too many wickets but, by the end, they absolutely loved him,” he said.

Taylor continued, “He was a terrific fella and is a great loss to the game. It shows you the fragility of life and that you have got to enjoy it.

“Some stories I can tell, some I can’t! He was just fun to be around. I think every player who has played with or against him and every commentator would say that about Warney. He lightened the room, made it fun to play golf, cricket, cards. He played everything to win but everything for fun. I think that’s why people right around the world warmed to him.

