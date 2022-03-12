Watch: Lucknow Super Giants' Jersey Leaked Ahead of Official Launch?

IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants will make its debut this season when they take on fellow newcomer Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on March 28. In the lead to the season, which will start from March 26, the franchises have started unveiling their new jerseys.

However, a video is being widely shared on social media wherein famous rapper Badshah is apparently recording a promotional video for Lucknow Super Giants while wearing a turquoise blue jersey with a logo of the franchise. Social media users are speculating that this is going to be the official jersey of the team.

There’s no official word from the franchise though when it intends to unveil its jersey or whether Badshah is involved in their promotional campaign.

LSG Full Squad: KL Rahul (captain), Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, B Sai Sudarshan.

Here’s LSG’s Full Schedule for IPL 2022

Match 1, March 28: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 2, March 31: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 3, April 4: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 4, April 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 5, April 10: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 6, April 16: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 7, April 19: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 8, April 24: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 9, April 29: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 10, May 1: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 11, May 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 12, May 10: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 13, May 15: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 14, May 18: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

