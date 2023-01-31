Watch: Man Runs Away With Ball After Six Lands Outside Stadium In ILT20 Match in Sharjah

Cricket is a game filled with tense moments and emotions, but once in a while, we witness some lighter moments on the field. Well, in this case, off the stadium. The incident happened in an ILT20 match in Sharjah between the MI Emirates and Desert Vipers at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on January 29, Sunday.

Emirates batted first and put up a humongous score of 241 runs on the board in the ILT20 match in Sharjah. This included some massive hits. On one occasion, Dan Mousley smacked the ball out of the stadium. In a video clip shared by the International League T20 on Twitter, we can see a fan trying to navigate his way as the ball lands on the road. He then picks it up and makes his way to the other side of the road, having a brief chat with a driver from a passing car.

It remains unclear whether or not the fan returned the ball after he stormed off the scene. In another instance, Keiron Pollard deposits the ball outside the stadium and a fan is seen returning the ball from the road. The tweet was captioned as

‘When it’s raining 6’s, There are 2 types of Cricket lovers

1.Picks and run

2.Pick and return

Which category are you?’

When it’s raining 6️⃣s, There are 2 types of cricket lovers.. 1. Pick and run 🏃‍♂️ 2. Pick and return Which category are you?Book your tickets now : https://t.co/sv2yt8acyL#DPWorldILT20 #ALeagueApart #DVvMIE pic.twitter.com/P0Es01cMz8 — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 29, 2023

The MI Emirates were in fine form as half-centuries from Muhammad Waseem, Keiron Pollard and Andre Fletcher helped them post a grand total of 241 runs. Dan Mousley also contributed significantly with his 31-run cameo. The batting order of the Desert Vipers crumbled under pressure as they were bowled out for a paltry total of 84 runs in 12.1 overs. Fazalhaq Farooqui led the bowling department for MI Emirates and picked up three wickets while giving just 13 runs in three overs. Zahoor Khan and Imran Tahir picked up two wickets each to put the icing on the cake of a very special performance.

Kieron Pollard and Co won the game by a colossal margin of 157 runs. This victory puts MI Emirates in third position with nine points from seven games so far, just one point behind the league leaders. Despite the heavy loss, the Desert Vipers are still top of the ILT20 table with five wins and two losses from seven games.

