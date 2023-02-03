Watch: Marnus Labuschagne celebrates Big Bash League win against Steve Smith's Sydney Sixers

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are currently In India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Smith and Labuschagne might have missed out on the Big Bash League (BBL) playoff matches but the Aussie managed to watch the action-packed Challenger fixture between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat in the comfort of the hotel room. The encounter eventually proved to be a delightful one for Labuschagne. The top-ranked Test batter broke into an ecstatic celebration after his side Brisbane Heat secured a four-wicket victory against Sydney Sixers in the BBL.

Smith seemed totally dejected as his team Sydney Sixers failed to qualify for the final. Labuschagne also tried to pull Smith into the celebration but he was quite understandably, seemed simply uninterested. Australia cricketer Matt Renshaw was also seen celebrating the victory, along with Labuschagne, at their hotel room.

The footage soon became a big talking point as fans and followers of the game shared their views on the exuberant celebration.

One Twitter user hilariously pointed out, “I hope Steve Smith is okay!”

I hope @stevesmith49 is okay! 🤣— Ryan Eckford (@RyanEckford) February 2, 2023

Another person cheekily wrote, “Ab Steve Smith haar ka badla lega [Now Steve Smith will take revenge].”

Ab Steve Smith haar ka badla lega— GS (@Gaganpreet6797) February 2, 2023

A fan lauded Marnus Labuschagne’s celebration style. “Poor Smith. Marnie you beauty,” the comment read.

Poor Smith..😭😭Marnie you beauty— Mohit (@cric8holic) February 2, 2023

One fan opined that, “Smith is looking annoyed.”

Smith is looking annoyed— Saurabh (@Saurabh29447298) February 2, 2023

Another Twitter user voiced a similar opinion and commented, “Smith genuinely looks ready to throw fists.”

Smith genuinely looks ready to throw fists— Mike Scolz (@skulzy87) February 2, 2023

Coming back to the BBL fixture, Matthew Kuhnemann and Spencer Johnson picked up three wickets each to restrict Sydney Sixers to a meagre total of 116. Brisbane Heat, during the run chase, suffered an early jolt after losing three wickets in quick succession. Michael Neser ultimately pulled off a crucial unbeaten knock of 48 to guide Heat to four-wicket win. In the final of the BBL, Heat will be up against Perth Scorchers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Australia Test team will take on India in a four-match Test series, scheduled to start from February 9 in Nagpur. The Pat Cummins-led side will heavily depend on Smith and Labuschagne’s batting prowess in the four-match Test series against India.

After the completion of the Test series, India and Australia will be involved in a three-match ODI series. The ODI series is slated to kick off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 17.

