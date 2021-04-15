WATCH-Marnus Labuschagne Takes a Stunner to Dismiss Josh Hazlewood

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne took a blinder of a catch to dismiss Josh Hazlewood in the local Sheffield Shield match. The video clip posted by Cricket.com.au shows how the middle-order batsman dived full length to the right and pouched a difficult catch off the bowler Michael Neser. Labuschagne accounted for 1885 Test runs in 31 Test innings. His debut came against Pakistan in 2018 but 2019 was the year for him as he turned the heat in the five-match Ashes series held in England.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Labuschagne with the screamer! And it caps off a brilliant five wickets for Neser too 👏 #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/u5UlPJDvGY — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 15, 2021

Josh Hazlewood was the batsman who was dismissed. The Aussie pacer was about to fly out for IPL but didn’t do so and pulled out at the last minute citing Bubble restrictions. He was scheduled to play for Chennai Superkings who are now struggling to find a replacement among themselves. As per a report in the Times of India, Australia pacer Billy Stanlake was approached, but the latter seems to have turned down the offer.

IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell Makes Big Statement In RCB Jersey At Start of Season

Another player who was approached by England’s Reece Topley. “Many of them have contracts with English county teams and the permissions aren’t forthcoming due to the rising number of Covid cases,” a source close to the developments told TOI. “We may have to go for a wildcard and may get one soon enough. But the problems do persist,” the source added.

In yet another scare for the Indian Premier League and Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2021 season, a member of the franchise’s content team has tested positive for COVID-19. Times of India reported that the concerned person was not in contact with the players or support staff, which means the team’s training sessions ahead of the season are not impacted.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here