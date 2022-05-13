Watch: Marnus Labuschagne's short ball hits Ben Stokes on the box

England Test skipper Ben Stokes has been in fine form in the ongoing edition of the County Championship Division Two for the Durham side. During the match against Glamorgan, Stokes played an outstanding knock of 82 off 110 balls in the first innings. His innings was comprised of 8 boundaries and 2 sixes. Stokes also appeared to be the highest scorer of his side. Earlier, the 30-year-old all-rounder exhibited his terrific batting prowess after playing a splendid knock of 161 (off 88 deliveries) against Worcestershire. Till now he has scored 243 runs in the County Championship Division Two at an average of 121.50. His strike rate has also been an impressive 122.72 in the tournament.

Throughout his innings against Glamorgan, Stokes seemed to be in full command but he had to suffer an uncomfortable situation while facing Glamorgan medium-pacer Marnus Labuschagne.

Stokes wanted to play a pull but due to his mistimed effort he ended up producing an inside edge and the ball came off the bat onto his box. Stokes seemed to be in pain as he lay on the floor. Labuschagne, on the other hand, was quick to rush over to Stokes and the Aussie cricketer was also seen showing off the ball in the air. But thankfully, the England Test skipper was prompt enough to get on his feet.

Man down 😬Ben Stokes is floored after inside edging a Labuschagne short ball into the unmentionables#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/0y3bAxCIBo — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 12, 2022

It is important to mention that Labuschagne who is known for his spin bowling started bowling as a medium pacer just few years back in the Australia league cricket.

In the match against Glamorgan, Scott Borthwick-led Durham posted a total of 311 in 84.3 overs. Apart from Stokes, Durham batter Keegan Petersen contributed significantly as he scored 78 runs off 123 balls.

For Glamorgan, their fast bowler Michael Hogan picked up four wickets in first innings.

Glamorgan ended the first day’s play at 31/2. Durham pacer Matthew Potts claimed two wickets on Day One.

In the international circuit, Stokes will kick off his stint as the leader of the England Test team during the three-match Test series against New Zealand. The Test series is scheduled to start on June 2 at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

