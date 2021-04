WATCH - Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar Has a Special Message for Extended Family On his Birthday

24th April is a special day as it marks the birthday of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The Master Blaster, on this special day, took to social media to share a special message with his extended family. In a video uploaded on his handle, he is seen thanking one and all for warm birthday wishes. Tendulkar also talked about how tough the last month has been, as he went through isolation of 21 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Here are some of the tweets shared by his fans: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

Thank you everyone for your warm wishes. It’s made my day special. I am very grateful indeed. Take care and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/SwWYPNU73q — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 24, 2021

The fanfam went ahead and have poured in wishes and warm regards for the cricketer, a look at some of them,

Your birthday is the time to surround yourself with the people and things that mean the most to you. I wish you love, hope and everlasting joy and happiness… Happy B’day Sachin…. pic.twitter.com/nZy0qxRlX3 — Vineeth Menon⚕️ (@Vineeth_Menon93) April 24, 2021

One Man 24 Yrs 664 Matches 782 Inng 34357 Runs 48.52 Avg 248* HS 164 50s 28 90s 100 100s 25 150s 7 200s 76 MOM 20 MOS 4076 4s 264 6s 201wkts 2 5wk 5/32 256 catches Billions Memories#SachinTendulkar#HappyBirthdaySachin#HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar #sachintendulkarbirthday pic.twitter.com/5YbJfYANFv — ℍ (@Ganesh_265) April 24, 2021

Happy Birthday THALAIVAAA LOVE YOU FOREVER & EVER ❤️❤️❤️#HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/8g1rTSBj6K — Hemanth ™ (@The_Pokiri9) April 24, 2021

Happy Birthday sir, you have been an inspiration for millions, a true devotee of the game, we feel blessed to witness your legacy for such a long time, a humble person on & off the field. We love you & take care of your health sir . pic.twitter.com/p0ivZiyWQU — Sourav (@imSrv_18) April 24, 2021

Having started his career in 1989, at the tender age of 16, the cricketer had a lavish career and is often called the God of Cricket. He last appeared in 2013 for IPL franchise with Mumbai Indians, and this year carrying forth the legacy, his son was bought by the same squad.

