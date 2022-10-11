Watch: Match-winner Arshdeep Singh Interacts With Fans in Perth After Practice Game

As part of their preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup, India played a practice match against Western Australia on Monday. India’s young pace sensation Arshdeep Singh was seen signing autographs for fans after the warm-up game at Perth’s iconic WACA Stadium.

Arshdeep has had a meteoric rise since he made his debut earlier this year. The young seamer has proved his fast bowling prowess in the recent series and has established himself as a specialist in the death overs. His excellent performances earned him a place in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup. Arshdeep can bowl in different phases of an innings and will be a vital cog of Team India in the mega event.

Despite the fact that Arshdeep is pretty new to the international arena, he has already won the hearts of Indian supporters and has a sizeable fan base. A video of the 23-year-old recently went viral on social media, where he can be seen giving autographs and interacting with the fans that came to watch India’s warm-up match in Perth.

Arshdeep was the standout player in India’s first warm-up match. The Rohit Sharma-led side successfully defended 157 runs as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep blew away the home team’s top order inside the powerplay. Arshdeep took two wickets in his first over and then returned in the closing stages to scalp the crucial wicket of Sam Fanning, who was the only potential threat to India’s win. The youngster finished with impressive figures of 3/6 in his three overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar also made major contributions, both bagging two wickets each.

Earlier, India’s new number 4, Suryakumar Yadav continued his incredible form by smashing a brilliant knock of 52 runs off just 35 deliveries. All-rounder Hardik Pandya also contributed by playing a cameo of 29 runs off 20 balls to lead India to a respectable total. India eventually won the match by 13 runs.



Arshdeep Singh will be charged with the Herculean task of bowling in the death for team India after ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was sidelined from the T20 World Cup due to an injury. He has represented India in 13 T20Is so far, scalping 19 wickets with best figures of 3/12. He will be instrumental in India’s World Cup campaign down under.

