WATCH: Matthew Wade Survives 'Obstructing The Field' Dismissal Despite Blocking Mark Wood

Veteran wicketkeeper batter Matthew Wade escaped a bizarre dismissal as he obstructed Mark Wood to take his catch during the 1st T20I between Australia and England at Perth Stadium, Perth. The visitors managed to clinch an 8-run win in a thrilling contest but Wade grabbed the limelight for his actions in the middle.

It was the third ball of 17th over when Wade attempted the pull shot on Wood’s short delivery but failed to time it well. Wade was out of the crease after hitting the ball as Wood charged forward to take the catch. Wade turned to get inside the crease and he put his hand out to block Wood. However, it was not quite clear whether Wade knew where the ball was but it was a bit evident that Wade was blocking the English pacer.

The umpires had a chat regarding the obstructing the field but apparently, England didn’t make the appeal. The umpires went ahead in the game. Wade went on to score 25 runs and was dismissed in the final over of the match as England edged Australia to register a close victory.

England skipper Jos Buttler, who was behind the stumps also tried to take the catch but failed, reacted to the incident after the match and said he wasn’t sure what happened as he was looking at the ball.

“I wasn’t sure what happened. They asked if I wanted to appeal, and I thought, ‘We’re here for a long time in Australia. I would be a risky one to go for so early in the trip,” Buttler told on Wade’s incident in the post-match conference.

Earlier, England openers Alex Hales and captain Jos Buttler smashed a new-look Australian attack to all parts of the ground in a brutal display of power hitting as they helped England to 208-6.

Hales blasted 84 runs from 51 balls and Buttler 68 from 32 deliveries as Australia rested pace trio Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood and leg spinner Adam Zampa.



After Australia were set an imposing 209 for victory, the home side at one stage looked like pulling off an unlikely win on the back of a fine 73 from David Warner and some big hitting from Marcus Stoinis.

But some inspired fast bowling in the latter stages from Mark Wood (3-34) and Sam Curran (2-35) saw England home as Australia finished their 20 overs eight runs short.

