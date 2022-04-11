WATCH: Mehidy Hasan Gets Hit by Ball on Stomach in Bizarre Catch-drop Against South Africa in 2nd Test

Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan got involved in a bizarre incident during the second Test against South Africa after forgetting to attempt a catch coming to him. To make things worse, he even ended up getting injured as the ball hit him in the stomach. The incident took place during South Africa’s second innings when opener Sarel Erwee played a square cut on a short and wide delivery from Ebadot Hussain. In the air, the ball went directly to the backward point position where Mehidy was fielding. However, instead of attempting the catch, Mehidy continued looking to his left thinking that the ball was going past him.

The ball, however, directly hit him in his stomach leaving Mehidy in excruciating pain. He fell on the ground and had to be rushed out on a stretcher. Thankfully, Mehidy later returned to the field.

Dropped on duck, Erween went on to score 41 runs as South Africa declared their second innings at 176-6. Bangladesh needed 413 in the fourth innings to win the match but was bowled out rather cheaply at 80 runs.

South Africa won the match by 332 runs sealing the two-match Test Series.

Now, take a look at Mehidy Hasan’s video here:

A few couldn’t believe what was he doing.

A person said that Mehidy must have “broken rib for sure"

“At least he can stop looking for it," a user said.

A user said, “Top tier fielding man”.

