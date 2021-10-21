Watch: Mentor MS Dhoni’s wicket-keeping tips for Rishabh Pant

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is currently mentoring the Indian team for the ICC T20 World Cup. On Wednesday, Dhoni was seen imparting his wicket-keeping skills to Rishabh Pant on the sidelines of the warm-up match against Australia. Pant was rested for the game and Ishan Kishan took up the wicket-keeper’s role. During the match, a video of Pant receiving tips from Dhoni just outside the boundary ropes went viral.

In the video, Pant was keeping wickets while Dhoni was bowling to him. From the looks of it, Dhoni was making the 24-year-old understand the nuances of wicketkeeping. Both Pant and Kishan are expected to learn a lot from Dhoni during the T20 World Cup.

India won the warm-up game against Australia on Wednesday comfortably. Batting first, the Aaron Finch-led side recovered from the initial hiccups, with Steve Smith’s 57 and Glenn Maxwell’s 37 powering the innings. Marcus Stoinis also made an extended cameo and raked up 41 in just 25 balls, as Australia posted 152/5.

For India, R Ashwin was in brilliant form as the spin wizard took two wickets - David Warner and Mitchell Marsh - and gave away just eight runs in his two overs. Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rahul Chahar claimed one wicket each.

The target was never difficult for India as openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul started fireworks from the very beginning. Rohit made a well-deserved half-century. After Rohit (60) and Rahul (39), Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya did the rest. Team India won the match by eight wickets with 13 balls to spare.

India had also won its first warm-up game against England on Monday. Despite putting up a total of 188, England failed to restrict India. The Men in Blue won the match by seven wickets.

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in its first league match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

