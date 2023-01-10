WATCH: MI Cape Town's Jofra Archer Makes Instant Impact in Opening Match of SA20 Against Paarl Royals

England’s premier pacer Jofra Archer didn’t waste much time to make a big impact on his comeback in T20 cricket as claimed three wickets in the opening match of SA20. MI Cape Town’s wildcard pick Archer claimed a wicket on the third ball after returning to T20 action in 541 days against Paarl Royals on Tuesday.

Archer got the better of Wihan Lubbe for 3 with a fierce short-ball as the southpaw failed to control to the pull shot and got caught by George Linde. The premier pacer also produced a sensational penultimate over to dismiss David Miller and Ferisco Adams in back-to-back deliveries as Paarl Royals were restricted to just 142-7 in 20 overs.

The English pacer has been picked as the wildcard player by the Cape Town franchise which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited, who are the owners of five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians. Interestingly, Archer is also contracted with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League which now makes him a crucial part of the MI ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler was the top-scorer for Royals as he smacked 51 runs off 42 balls on the opening match of SA20. However, he failed to convert it into a triple dight score and was dismissed by Olly Stone. With a below-par strike rate of 121.43, it was not a typical Buttler knock. While skipper Miller slammed 42 runs off 31 balls.

Archer has not played international cricket since March 2021 due to an injury. The 27-year-old Barbados-born quickly suffered several elbow problems, which led to two operations, before his hopes of a return to action were dashed by a stress fracture of the lower back in May that ruled him out of the 2022 English season.

A fit-again Archer was seen in action in Abu Dhabi in November when he trained there with Test squad. He also hit Zak Crawley on the head with a sharp bouncer in the first of his nine overs.

After playing in the inaugural SA20 in January, Archer will play for England in the ODI series against South Africa beginning on January 27.

