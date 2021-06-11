Watch: Michael Slater’S Daughter Is A Champion Runner

Isabella Slater, the daughter of former Australian cricketer Michael Slater, won a 4-km cross country race. Slater has uploaded a video of the race hosted by Sydney Motor Sports Park. He captioned this video, “My special daughter winning 4k cross country. So proud of you darling girl.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Slater (@mj_slats)

After his retirement as a cricketer, Slater soon joined the commentary box. He is known for his knowledge of the game and wit when holding the mic.

Slater had his share of success with the Kangaroos. In 1993, he made his Test debut against England. In the same year, he hit 305 runs at an average of over 76 in a home series against New Zealand. Slater scored 623 runs at an average of 62.30 in the 1994-95 series against England. However, he was forced to leave the team in 2001 due to lack of form.

Not only that, but his health suffered as a result of his divorce from his first wife, Stephanie. His cricket career was also derailed as a result of this. His life, however, began to return to normal with the beginning of commentary. He then married yoga teacher Joe. Slater, Joe, and their three children currently live in Sydney.

Slater was part of the commentators for IPL 2021 before it was postponed. This edition of the Indian Premier League will now be held in the UAE in the later part of this year Slater returned to Australia after the league’s suspension due to Covid-19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Slater (@mj_slats)

However, he had expressed his disapproval with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s decision to prevent people coming from India from entering the nation. Slater then claimed that Morrison is unconcerned about his countrymen. Later, the BCCI chartered a flight to send Australian players and commentary team members to the Maldives. Slater was forced to spend two weeks in quarantine.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here