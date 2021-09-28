Watch: Moeen Ali Speaks about ‘Valimai Update’ Incident During Chennai Test

England’s spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali on Monday stunned the cricket world by announcing his sudden retirement from Test. Following the shocking announcement, the Southpaw recently in a video shared by the official Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talked about his Test career. In the short clip now widely shared on the Internet, Ali also answered a few questions by the fans.

“Moments of awesomeness in Mo’s words,” the three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner team captioned the video on the micro-blogging site.

From the reason behind his decision to quit red-ball cricket to his most cherished innings, Ali revealed several things about his career in the video.When Ali was asked about his experience whileplaying in Chennai during England’s multi-format tour of India earlier this year, he said he recalled two things from that Test match – one, the relentless cheer of the crowd and other,spectators asking him about “Valimai Update.”

Valimai is an upcoming Tamil language film, starring Ajith Kumar.Speaking about the incident, he said that someone from the crowd kept pressuring him to give “Valimai update or something.”

Ali has represented England in 64 Test matches and scored 2914 runs in the format. He has also picked 195 wickets in the longest format of the game.The 34-year-old is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Chennai’s base camp for the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Ali has been a crucial member of MS Dhoni-led outfit’s campaign in IPL 2021, scoring 261 runs for them in nine games at an impressive strike rate of 145 and a healthy average of 29.He also picked five wickets for them and has a maintained economy rate of 6.00.

Chennai Super Kings will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 44th match of the IPL on Thursday, September 30, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

