Watch: Moeen Ali Tries Bizarre One-Handed Reverse Slog Against South Africa

Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari recently grabbed the headlines after he was seen batting left-handed during a Ranji Trophy quarter-final match against Madhya Pradesh. Well, now it seems, England all-rounder Moeen Ali has learnt a thing or two from Vihari. Moeen, during the third ODI against South Africa, surprised everyone with a peculiarly attempted one-handed shot. The incident took place in the 44th over of the innings. Moeen, while facing South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, changed his batting orientation and tried to pull off a bizarre reverse slog. Moeen ultimately failed to execute the extraordinary shot but he did manage to trigger a social media buzz.

Cricket is basically rounders right? pic.twitter.com/LA8x4MgZM7— Melissa Story (@melissagstory) February 1, 2023

Needless to say, Moeen Ali’s weird attempt went viral in no time. New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham reacted to the incident in a hilarious manner. Neesham also took a sly dig at England Test coach Brendon McCullum. “Hahahahaha, what have you done Brendon McCullum,” Neesham tweeted.

One fan jokingly said that Moeen Ali’s shot was better than tennis star Novak Djokovic’s forehand. “Better forehand than Novak Djokovic,” the tweet read.

Better forehand than Djokovic— Will Greaves (@Monkers79) February 1, 2023

Another Twitter user hilariously wrote, “I think this is the definition of giving it a slap.”

I think this is the definition of giving it a slap 🤣 @danhirst @dixiespurs— James Hirst (@jjhirst2) February 1, 2023

One person pointed out that South Africa wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen should have been wearing a helmet while standing behind the stumps. “Nothing. Moeen Ali just reminding Heinrich Klaseen to wear helmet,” the comment read.

Nothing. Moeen just reminding Klaseen to wear helmet.— Aditya Vaidya (@adityavaidya99) February 2, 2023

Another person voiced a similar opinion and commented, “Forget Baz, I was worried about the wicketkeeper.”

Forget Baz, was worried about the keeper— LastOver BeforeDrinks (@LastoverB) February 1, 2023

Coming back to the game, Moeen Ali played a crucial knock of 41 to help England reach a challenging total of 346. The 35-year-old went back to the dressing room in the 47th over after he was dismissed by pacer Lungi Ngidi. England skipper Jos Buttler emerged as his side’s highest scorer with 131.

England pacer Jofra Archer exhibited a sensational bowling display to register his career-best figures in ODIs. Archer picked up six wickets after conceding just 40 runs. Archer achieved this feat while making just his second England appearance since making his return after a gap of 17 months. Archer’s brilliance with the ball guided England to a 59-run victory in the game.

